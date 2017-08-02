Natalie* was 38 when she first met Rosanne*.

“Late last year I fell in love,” she tells me. “Unexpectedly and in the most unexpected place.”

Natalie had just finished her appointment with her therapist when she met the woman who was due to have her appointment next.

“When we met there was an instant recognition,” she says. “We were convinced we’d met before but couldn’t put our finger on it – we never had.”

The next time they crossed paths they were both attending a ‘Relationships’ workshop.

“I had been on the dating scene for about a year without much success,” Natalie says. She caught up with Rosanne and they exchanged details – eventually becoming Facebook friends.

A few months later, they both happened to be in the same 12 week group therapy class. “As the weeks went by, I learnt more about her as she did with me. We were an open book.” Natalie says.

“We became good friends during this time and would check in after each session to see how we felt as every session was really heavy for me. I was incredibly triggered and finding out a lot about myself and my behaviours in the dating world.

“We were about half-way through when I realised I started falling for her. She says she fell for me from the first time we met but she knew that I was ‘straight’ so just accepted it would never happen.”

At first, Natalie didn’t say anything to Rosanne.