Parents share their least favourite thing about their children.

And they don’t hold back.

Confession time: What is the least favourite thing about your child? That’s really just a nicer way of asking: What is it about your child that (sometimes) makes you want to disown them (temporarily)?

The parents who responded to the question have been really, brutally honest. Their confessions are funny, sad and sometimes a little scary, but all of them feel incredibly genuine.

Do any of these fifteen complaints resonate with you?

1. “She calls my ex’s boyfriend ‘dad’ and me by my first name. They’ve only been dating a year, and I had full custody of my daughter until just a couple months ago. It isn’t my daughter’s fault. She’s just confused, but damn does it hurt.”

2. "I raised my little sister since birth. She's a wonderful loving kid, but I'm so glad she's in university now, because she's also a huge raging f*cking b*tch in her moody teen angst mode. Teenagers are unpredictable, and are emotionally ruthless."

3. "11 year old pre-teen daughter. The bratty answering-back and drama. Constantly."

4. "She is a very bad sleeper. It's hard for her to fall asleep and stay asleep. My mum tries to comfort me that I was just like her and it took 5 years before I slept almost all nights through. Not helping mum."

5. "One bathroom house. My son takes a couple of showers a day and has some marathon "poops". I know what youre doing in there. Either do it less or do it faster. Other than that, happy Dad."

6. "I have a 16-year-old son. At times I hate him, because of his attitude and mouth. He never takes our advice, everything he does is learned the hard way, he is terribly frustrating. We spend most of the week fighting about marks, or how much time he spends with his girlfriend, or him getting a job because of how much money he spends. Fight fight fight all week. Yet every Sunday morning he wakes me up to go out for breakfast, he's been doing it since he was a little kid, and we go have a great time. It's our little truce for the week and I wouldn't trade it for the world."

7. "His incessant need to fart on me and laugh. (He's 5.)"