On the same cruise she became engaged, Mikaila also began the fight of her life.

When Mikaila met Harley, she was just 18 years old.

He had just begun working as a mechanic with her brother, and within a month of meeting, they were dating.

“He was so kind and hard working and a bit of a sweet talker,” the 22-year-old tells Mamamia over the phone from her Wollongong home.

“We are both very free spirited and I would like to believe we are very kind people. We’re just a really happy couple.”

A really happy couple who, over the course of the last four years, have held on tight to a relationship punctuated by the kinds of hurdles most wouldn’t see in a lifetime.

Three months into their relationship, Mikaila fell pregnant. She was only just 18.

“We were both in a bit of a shock. It was definitely a surprise. But after we decided to have the baby, it was the best thing to ever happen to us. She is our life.”

Baby Indie entered the world into the arms of two parents who loved her intensely. So much so, in fact, only two years later, they had another baby, Reef.

"Being such a young mum can be challenging, but it's all good, because I feel like I have the energy to do it. I do love being a young mum. I sometimes think that even if I didn't fall pregnant as young as I did, I would have eventually had my kids quite young. I think I was just born to be a mum."