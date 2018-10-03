-With AAP

1. New twist in horror Queensland stabbing as teenager is believed to have acted in “defence” of woman.



The stabbing deaths of two men in Far North Queensland are now being investigated by police as a possible act of self-defence.

Police have released teenager Dean Webber without charge as they believe he was acting in defence of a woman he had never met.

Webber, 19, was questioned by police after the fatal stabbings of two men in Alva Beach, south of Townsville. They now believe he was heroically defending 29-year-old Candice Locke after she knocked on his door for help.

His home in on the corner of Topton and Torilla Streets was the scene of a bloody brawl early on Monday morning.

9News report police said Locke hysterically knocked on Webber’s door while nursing a dislocated shoulder from an earlier assault. She pleaded for him to let her inside as she feared for her safety.

Soon after, Tom Davy, 27, and local father-of-three Corey Christensen, 37, banged on Webber’s door. It is believed they then stormed the house and a scuffle broke out.

Davy and Christensen were stabbed and died in the street, police sources said. Both were unknown to Webber.

Locke was taken to hospital with a dislocated shoulder and it is believed she is still in shock. Police hope to speak with her further.

She knew one of the men but the extent of their relationship is unclear.

Detective Inspector Chris Lawson said the investigation was "complex" and police were still trying to confirm what had happened prior to the stabbing.

Addressing the media yesterday, Lawson said the scene was "harrowing".

He said the police investigation was still ongoing.

2. Conjoined 14-month-old twins arrive in Melbourne ahead of life-changing surgery.