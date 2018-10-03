-With AAP
1. New twist in horror Queensland stabbing as teenager is believed to have acted in “defence” of woman.
The stabbing deaths of two men in Far North Queensland are now being investigated by police as a possible act of self-defence.
Police have released teenager Dean Webber without charge as they believe he was acting in defence of a woman he had never met.
Webber, 19, was questioned by police after the fatal stabbings of two men in Alva Beach, south of Townsville. They now believe he was heroically defending 29-year-old Candice Locke after she knocked on his door for help.
His home in on the corner of Topton and Torilla Streets was the scene of a bloody brawl early on Monday morning.
9News report police said Locke hysterically knocked on Webber’s door while nursing a dislocated shoulder from an earlier assault. She pleaded for him to let her inside as she feared for her safety.
Soon after, Tom Davy, 27, and local father-of-three Corey Christensen, 37, banged on Webber’s door. It is believed they then stormed the house and a scuffle broke out.
Davy and Christensen were stabbed and died in the street, police sources said. Both were unknown to Webber.
Locke was taken to hospital with a dislocated shoulder and it is believed she is still in shock. Police hope to speak with her further.
She knew one of the men but the extent of their relationship is unclear.
Detective Inspector Chris Lawson said the investigation was "complex" and police were still trying to confirm what had happened prior to the stabbing.
Addressing the media yesterday, Lawson said the scene was "harrowing".
He said the police investigation was still ongoing.
2. Conjoined 14-month-old twins arrive in Melbourne ahead of life-changing surgery.
A pair of conjoined twins have been flown from Bhutan to Australia, where doctors hope they will be able to operate on the 14-month-old girls, who have grown up facing each other, unable to move independently. https://t.co/PTmyZ2KpGx pic.twitter.com/D3moBvIUzn
— CNN (@CNN) October 2, 2018
4. Trump's comments are crucial because he's been accused of terrible conduct many times...........He's always going to say that you can "be guilty of something that you may not be guilty of ",........I think you're either guilty or not guilty - not MAY.
The Republicans seem to operate on a different version of the truth than the rest of us ..........and that's an inconvenient truth.
In Kavanaugh's case 3 women have risked their reputations to come forward and accuse a man who they fear will be given a lifetime position to sit in judgment over others - they feel compelled to tell what they know and have personally experienced.
The ME TOO movement has been a long time coming in helping to bring justice to women who've been too terrified to speak up.
Personally I'm against accusations of sexual misconduct aimed at men by unnamed women. A man's reputation can be in tatters over these.
It's much fairer when the accusers are named.
Too many men & boys are under the delusion that most females don't mind rough sexual encounters under "less than ideal conditions" ie. in alleyways, back seats of cars, in stairwells, at parties being mauled by sweaty, fumbling teenage boys, practically anywhere that's unhygienic, risky, exposed & compromised and sometimes dangerous.
Yeah - that's a definite turn-on...............NOT.
How many women do you think would come forward, if they were going to be named? Seriously, there is no need for anyone but those involved and doing the actual investigating/charging/convicting to know. WHY does the public need to know the name of the victim? What possible reason? It is bad enough now with the abuse women and their families get, death threats etc, making the names public would mean NO women would come forward, and men would get away with it.