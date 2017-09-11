It's been 20 years since Ally McBeal danced with those funny little babies. Where are the stars now?

It’s been 20 years since Ally McBeal first hit our TV screens and paved the path for female-led dramedies.

Ally McBeal was, in her own awkward way, a little bit of a trailblazer.

Two decades ago it was a big deal to watch a TV show that centred around a woman, her career, her female friendships, and her biological clock.

Ally McBeal introduced us to unisex bathrooms, dancing baby hallucinations, tiny skirt suits, and the notion that women could ‘have it all’. The show was quirky, fun, and the topic of water cooler conversations for at least a few years.

Obviously there were some elements of the show that were questionable, such as the fact the female leads kept getting skinnier and skinnier, and that Ally – in a lot of ways – was a lovelorn feminist anti-hero who spent a lot of time lusting after her latest crush.

But at the time Ally McBeal perfectly encapsulated a generation of women who were looking towards their careers for more fulfillment, while trying to drown out the deafening tick of their biological clock, and figuring out whether they really could ‘have it all’.

And they did all this in tiny skirt suits, apparently.

Here’s what all your favourite Ally McBeal stars have been up to since the show ended in 2002:

Calista Flockhart

Calista Flockhart played the role of the forever awkward, somewhat neurotic Ally McBeal. During the series we watched her grieve the death of her ex-boyfriend, Billy; really come into her career as a lawyer; fall in and out of love and lust; chase her biological clock around her apartment in the form of a dancing baby; and be reunited with the biological daughter she never knew she had.

Post Ally McBeal, Flockhart had a starring role as Kitty Walker in Brothers and Sisters and has also worked on Broadway.

Courtney Thorne-Smith