Allison William's MTV Movie and TV Awards skit has been labelled "racist" and "inappropriate" by fans.

She was nominated for Best Villain for her role as Rose Armitage in Get Out, but now it’s Allison Williams herself who has found herself under fire.

The actress, who stars in the horror film that tackles issues of racism, was presenting the award for Best Kiss to Moonlight at the MTV TV and Movie Awards with her co-star Lil Rel Howery.

As is customary before announcing the winner, the pair were engaging in some supposedly entertaining banter inspired by her character.

Howery pretended to be frightened of her in reference to her very scary, very racist character Rose. Joking that she wasn’t Rose and wanting to win back the trust of Howery – and the larger black community – and prove she’s on their side, Williams pretended to come up with some ideas she think could work.

The problem? They play up to the very racial stereotypes Get Out aimed to breakdown.