Thursday's news in under 5 minutes.

1. Family and friends of Allison Baden-Clay say her jailed husband has never shown remorse.

The family and friends of Allison Baden-Clay have reacted with anger at Gerard Baden-Clay’s murder conviction being downgraded to manslaughter.

Jodie Dann, Allison’s cousin, and a domestic violence advocate has told The Courier Mail that Baden-Clay has shown no remorse.

“We sat and watched for days him deny, deny, deny and for 10 days say he didn’t know where she was and through the funeral pretend to be the grieving husband,” Ms Dann said.

“He’s just lied every step of the way. He knew all along where she was. He obviously didn’t want her found.”

She said the decision was devastating for women.

“There is no accountability. It would frighten women off,” she said.

“We’ve spent the last six months really pushing hard on domestic violence with (advocate) Rosie Batty and (former governor-general) Quentin Bryce. It feels like we’ve just gone 10 steps back.”

Today’s Courier Mail has once again called for justice for Allison.

2. Adrian Bayley wants Legal Aid for his appeal.

The man convicted of murdering and raping Jill Meagher has launched legal action against Victorian Legal Aid after he was denied legal aid for an appeal.

AAP reports that a legal team acting pro bono for Bayley has told a court he should have access to taxpayer-funded lawyers to fight two rape convictions.

Saul Holt, QC, told the Victorian Supreme Court a decision by Victorian Legal Aid to deny Bayley access to funding was “legally unreasonable”. He said Bayley’s appeal was likely to have been successful.

Bayley is serving a life sentence after being convicted of murder and rape. His non-parole period was increased from 35 years to 43 years in May after he was convicted of three further rapes, two of which he wants to appeal.

3. Time’s Person of the Year announced.

Angela Merkel ist TIME Person des Jahres 2015 https://t.co/XuaORv7Kxk pic.twitter.com/7hhXwIPsfE — TIME.com (@TIME) December 9, 2015

Angela Merkel has been named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year.

The German Chancellor was praised by the magazine for her leadership and her strong response to “Vladimir Putin’s creeping theft of Ukraine” Angela Merkel, called the “Chancellor of the Free World” on the magazine cover is the first time in three decades a woman has been Time’s person of the year.

4. Ginger jihadi Abdullah Elmir killed in Syria.

EXCLUSIVE: Ginger jihadi Abdullah Elmir killed in Syria. https://t.co/mdzBCqV2ZI pic.twitter.com/Wv1LyY3Qw5 — The Australian (@australian) December 9, 2015

The Australian reports that Australian teenager Abdullah Elmir – the ginger-haired teenager 18-year old who became the face of young jihadism after he starred in an Islamic State propaganda video, is believed to have been killed in Syria.

The report, which cannot be verified, says that 18-year-old Elmir is believed to have been killed eight to 10 weeks ago, apparently in a bombing raid.

He came to prominence last October when he starred in an Islamic State propaganda video where spoke to Barack Obama and Tony Abbott saying ”These weapons that we have, these soldiers, we will not stop fighting, we will not put down our weapons until we reach your lands, until we take the head of every tyrant and until the black flag is flying high in every single land,” Elmir said.

There have been indications Elmir took a British schoolgirl as a teenage bride while fighting in Syria.

5. Man jailed after Facebook nude pics threat.

A Tasmanian man who threatened to publish naked photos of his girlfriend unless she had sex with him has been jailed for rape.

The Mercury reports that the man told his on-again off-again partner to come to his house or he would distribute naked photos that she had sent him via Facebook.