Family of Allison Baden-Clay reveal how her three daughters are coping five years on.

Allison Baden-Clay‘s family say that her daughters are thriving, despite losing their mother five years ago.

Speaking to the Courier Mail, the family attributes the bravery of the girls – now 10, 13 and 15 – to the spirit of their mum.

“She instilled in them a sense of resilience,” Allison’s sister Vanessa Fowler said. “She taught them you ­continue to be the best you can be.”

This is the first time the family have spoken about raising the girls since the murder of their mother. Priscilla and Geoff Dickie, Allison’s parents, also spoke about the girls’ resilience.

"It was their mother’s love that brought them through,” Mrs Dickie said.

“They have just coped...The girls need to be commended for the way they have carried on their lives.”

“The girls are strong. They are an example to us of the strength of young people who have been in a horrific situation, but they get on with life. They love their school, they are excelling in everything they do and they are wonderful kids,” Mr Dickie added.