Pregnant mum's warning to others after a "terrifying" allergic reaction.

A pregnant Melbourne woman has warned others after having a “terrifying” allergic reaction to yoghurt.

Melissa Presti, who is 30 weeks pregnant, thought she would die after she had an anaphylactic reaction to a cacao crumble.

“I thought I’ve got this baby I am not going to live to meet,” she told Seven.

“It was terrifying.”

The Melbourne mother purchased the yoghurt at a local shopping centre juice bar and claims she was told by staff it was safe for her to eat.

"She was so adamant that there was nothing that contained anything other than almonds - which I can eat," she said.

"My lips started to swell, my eyes started to puff up and I started to struggle to breathe."

Presti is back on her feet now, after being treated with steroids and ventolin.

"The baby is fine thankfully," she told Mamamia.

"It was very serious. The yoghurt store was contacted and they were very cooperative."