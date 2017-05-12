"At 37 weeks pregnant, this is all I want this Mother's Day".

Junk mail into my house this week has been filled with all sorts of misguided gift suggestions in the lead up to Mother’s Day, which is Sunday, May 14.

I particularly lol’d at one that suggested getting mum a giant 78cm plush panda. Every mother I know is employed in a never-ending battle to get toys out of the house and reduce the child-related clutter. Adding something that big is just a cruel joke to play.

Then there was the suggestion of a new fry pan. It was Jamie Oliver branded and he’s kind of cute, but no, no, no. Unless that frypan can make wine, coffee and chocolate without me doing a thing, I’m not interested.

Ditto to the garish jewellery and shiny new toasters. I don’t really want a “lady shaver” either… what are you trying to say? Actually, that ones probably a fair call (see request #4).

What does this mum want for Mother’s Day?

My list may look long, but I’ll be 37 weeks pregnant, I think I deserve all of it:

1. A good night’s sleep.

If someone can rig up a system that takes the pressure off my bladder so I can go to sleep at night and wake up in the morning I would be completely satisfied and the rest of the list is redundant. I’m sure those with a newborn or older baby/toddler/teenager who keeps them up at night feel the same way.

2. A full day where I don’t have to bend once to pick a single thing off the floor.

My family should take this seriously because I’m pretty sure one of these days I’m going to squat down to grab a freaking piece of Lego, lose my balance and never get up again. #TheStruggleisReal