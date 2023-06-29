Alison Brahe-Daddo wrote the book on perimenopause... like, literally.

The model-turned-author of Queen Menopause has long been open about her experience with perimenopause in her late 40s.

In a recent interview on ABC's All In The Mind podcast, she shared how perimenopause 'took a toll' on her marriage to Australian TV legend, Cameron Daddo.

"I didn't want to sleep in the same bed, I didn't want to hold [Cameron's] hand," she told host Sana Qadar.

"I didn't want to be with him, but I needed him because I needed support."

Ali and Cameron Daddo attending a premiere. Image: Getty.

When Ali's menopause began, she continued, Cameron struggled to know how to be there for his wife.

"He didn't know how to do it in the right way because everything felt like the wrong way, so it was really confusing for him," she said.