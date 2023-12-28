Alicia Silverstone was the 'It' actor of the '90s. One role killed her career.

In 1995, Clueless catapulted Alicia Silverstone to global stardom.

The coming-of-age teen comedy, which was released 28 years ago, was quick to develop a cult following – and even decades later, it continues to have a lasting legacy.

But for Alicia Silverstone, fame and cult status weren't exactly desired. In fact, it was never what the then-18-year-old intended.

Need a nostalgia hit? Watch the trailer for cult classic Clueless below. Post continues after video.





"I was so overwhelmed by being famous because I was such a young girl and it was never really my intention," she told The Guardian in 2020.

In the years that followed the release of Clueless, the young actress dealt with the many ups and downs that come with growing up in the spotlight.

She told The Hollywood Reporter she had no idea "how to manage" the fame and success.

"When Clueless came out, it really shifted. I had been the girl from Crush, then I was the Aerosmith chick, and then, after that, I was Cher," she said. "It was very complicated and I don't think I knew how to manage it.