I had always known that my father survived the Killing Fields of Cambodia. I’d grown up with adults around me talking incessantly of the Black Bandits, which is what they called their captors, the Khmer Rouge soldiers who dressed in black, because colour was banned. I knew how this story ended, because it always ended on a good note. What five-year-old could fail to be enamoured of a story that culminated in her own birth? Manufactured in a Thai refugee camp, but assembled in Australia with Chinese parts, I was named Alice after the Alice in Wonderland, because my father thought this country was one.

My parents taught me not to cry when I had to get immunisations, not through fear or the promise of lollies, but through their own stoicism. They talked about human backbone and starvation diets as if they were everyday memories – for them, these things were just as ordinary as remembering the 1977 Rugby World Cup, finding out about Elvis’ death or listening to ABBA songs were for everyday Australians during that time.

They never spoke about their experiences to shock strangers or endear themselves to sympathetic ears. They never spoke about them to anyone outside our family unless asked, or if my grandmother blurted revelations out at doctors’ offices. ‘Remember Needle?’ my mother might say to my father over dinner one evening, ‘Remember how talented she was with a sewing machine? She could just look at an outfit and then go to the New Market, find the cloth, and copy it exactly’.

‘Too bad she was smashed’, my father would say, and they would both sigh and continue eating dinner.

Yet my father did not seem to be burdened by his past. He didn’t understand what post-traumatic stress disorder was, or survivor’s guilt. Those were feelings for people who had time to feel feelings instead of getting down to work and making the most of this miraculous new life, this life after seeing death so close. So he named me Alice, and then the rest of my siblings followed suit with the first letter of the alphabet: Alexander, Alison, Alina.

When cousins started to arrive from overseas or were born here, they too were given ‘A’ names: Angelina, Angel, Anderson, Amanda, Amara. It didn’t matter what part of Asia or Southeast Asia they had come from, they too were going to fulfil this narrative of new beginnings.