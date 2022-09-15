Alexis Bledel played one of the most iconic teens for 7 years. This is her life now.

Two very different TV roles have solidified Alexis Bledel’s icon status over the years.

The first was as the model student and aspiring journalist Rory Gilmore in the 2000s classic Gilmore Girls, and the other as Emily Malek, the biologist-turned-vengeful-handmaid in Hulu’s award-winning series, The Handmaid’s Tale.

Having stepped back from The Handmaid’s Tale for its fifth season, which is premiering imminently, we’re taking a look back at the career of its biggest former star.

Bledel as Rory Gilmore in 2000. Image: Warner Brothers. Bledel shot to fame in her role as Rory in Gilmore Girls, which kicked off in 2000, when Bledel was just 19.

The show centred on Rory and her mother Lorelai, played by Lauren Graham, who had given birth to her daughter aged just 16.

The show was a major success, running for seven years and following Rory’s journey from high school into college, as well as Lorelai’s trials as she attempts to find lasting love and success in business.

While the show ended in 2007, the cast later returned for Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, which comprised four feature-length episodes catching us up on the last decade of the characters' lives.

The series controversially ended with Rory announcing she was pregnant, leading fans to believe the series would continue after such a shocking ending. However, the next year, Bledel would debut her second iconic role when she appeared as Emily in The Handmaid’s Tale.

The gritty dystopia, which was based on Margaret Atwood's critically acclaimed novel of the same name, showed us a futuristic world where women are sorted into the roles of Wives, Marthas, Handmaids, and Jezebels, all forced to serve men who ruled a post-apocalyptic corner of the United States.

The character of Emily, who was introduced to us as a Handmaid, was instrumental across the first four seasons of the dystopian series, with Bledel’s character striking up a close friendship with the main character, June Osborne, played by Elisabeth Moss.