Yikes. The Bachelor's Tiffany labels single mum Alex "seductress" and "very flirty."

If there’s one thing I’ve learnt from four seasons of uninterrupted and dedicated Bachelor viewing, it’s that eliminated contestants are the ultimate smiling assassins.

In a sad disclaimer for the state of our world, but one I’m going to delve into regardless, their insights into the intricacies of the Bachelor house are a currency in and of itself.

This time, it’s recently eliminated contestant Tiffany whose insight into the house will ruffle a few of our fan favourite’s feathers. Or white rose petals. (Whichever way you want to flip this thing.)

Talking to Pop Sugar about fellow contestant and white rose holder Alex, Tiffany told the website she considered the single mum to be quite the "seductress."

When asked specifically about what she could reveal about Alex, Tiffany was subtle but clear.