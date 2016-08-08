The Bachelor's Alex on her "game changing" talk with Richie.

She’s the hot favourite to win Bachelor Richie’s heart on this year’s season of the Channel 10 dating show, but Alex Nation has revealed she has a “game-changing” chat with Richie this week.

Speaking to TV Week magazine, the 24-year-old said she’s laid out all the cards for Richie when it comes to her life as a single mum.

"I think he felt the full gravity of me being a mum, because I spoke about it in depth. I could see he was trying to process it all. It was pretty overwhelming for him," she told the magazine.

"It definitely changed the dynamic between us. It was like I’d laid out all the cards and said, ‘this is my life, this is my child and this is what I’m all about.’ He went away from our talk with some pretty big things to think about."

SCROLL THROUGH the gallery to see who is left in the competition for Richie's heart.

2016 Bachelorettes

Vintaea, 25, Massage Therapist, Queensland

Tolyna, 31, Personal Trainer, Victoria

Tiffany, 29, Training Administrator, Western Australia

Sasha, 31, Executive Assistant, Victoria

Rachael, 31, Support Worker, Western Australia

Olena, 23, Makeup Artist, NSW

Noni, 25, Swimwear Designer, Queensland

Nikki, 28, Real Estate Agent, Western Australia

Natalie, 27, Communications Officer, Western Australia

Mia, 24, Student/Former Athlete, NSW

Megan, 27, Health Promotions Officer, Western Australia

Laura, 24, Project Manager, Victoria

Kiki, 28, Personal Assistant, NSW

Keira, 29, Account Manager, NSW

Janey, 27, Children’s Entertainer, Queensland

Georgia, 24, Artist, Victoria

Faith, 26, Hairdresser, Queensland

Eliza, 31, Event Coordinator, NSW

Alex, 24, Venue Manager, Victoria

Aimee, 31, Business Development Manager, Victoria

Sophie, 28, Customer Support Manager, SA

Marja, 34, Yoga Instructor.

Alex has been open with Richie from the very beginning about her life as a mum to her five-year-old son, Elijah.

Despite her feelings for Richie, she says she needs to find the right man for her son as well.

“I have to find the right man, not only for myself, but for my son," she said.

She may be a fan favourite with the viewers, but Alex has already caused controversy in the Bachelor mansion, with her use of the 'white rose'.

Watch the drama that unfolded when Alex used her 'white rose' on the show.

Eliminated contestant Tiffany also spoke out about her competition, telling Popsugar that Nation was "a bit of a seductress".

