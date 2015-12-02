health

Zoe and Alex from 'Married at First Sight'; 2016 plans include a wedding and babies.

The one couple from Australia’s first season of Married at First Sightthat actually lasted, Alex Garner, 29 and Zoe Hendrix, 25 have said they’re ready to get married (for real), have babies and adopt.

“I want to propose in the most spectacular style,” Alex, told TV Week. “I’m sure it’s going to come soon.”

It sounds like 2016 will be the couple’s year to officially begin the next chapter in their life. They spoke about beginning a family together.

Alex and Zoe are ready to take the next step. Image via Instagram.

“I’d like to have three or four kids,” ?Zoe told the TV publication.

The Marketing Executive said she would also like to adopt a child because she, herself, was adopted.

“Maybe even someone who’s from ?a different culture to us – that might be an idea," she told TV Week.

Alex revealed that the couple had high expectation about 2016, with their plans including 'kids and a marriage'. He's thinking something less flashy and camera fronting for their next wedding day, saying that he'd be happy with a big barbecue.

Alex doesn't want another really fancy do. Image via Instagram.

All the couples had to give their rings back after Married at First Sight finished filming, so Garner will be saving for new bling to propose with. He wants the proposal to 'make a splash'.

Zoe suffered a miscarriage earlier this year. The couple shared their heartbraking story on A Current Affair

“I was so happy I couldn’t wait to share it with the rest of Australia. But, unfortunately, Zoe had a miscarriage and so it didn’t work out the way we were planning," Alex said.

They auditioned to be on The Block too. Here's their audition tape. (Post continues after the video)...

Video via Zoe Newport
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

How To Handle Toxic Relatives

The Well
ADVERTISEMENT

The young couple admit that this year was tough, but are hopeful that next year will bring them much happiness.

Good luck to them.

Did you think a couple from Married at First Sight would last?

TAP ON THE IMAGE to see Alex and Zoe's love blossom...
Zoe and Alex. Image via instagram @zoehendrix
Alex Garner and Zoe Hendrix football date night. Image via Instagram @alex_garner_
Alex Garner and Zoe Hendrix at EJ Whitten Legends match. Image via instagram @zoehendrix
Alex and Zoe shopping. Image via @zoehendrix
Alex and Zoe on their wedding day. Image via Instagram @alex_garner_
Zoe Hendrix and Alex Garner wedding photo from Married At First Sight. Image via Instagram @zoehendrix
Zoe and Alex at the Adopt Change dinner meeting. Image via instagram @alex_garner_
Zoe and Alex with their dogs. Image via Instagram @alex_garner_
Alex and Zoe with their dogs. Image via Instagram @alex_garner_
Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???