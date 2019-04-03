-With AAP.

1. ‘Heathy and happy’ Melbourne woman dies on Qantas flight from Los Angeles.

A Melbourne woman who died onboard a Qantas flight from Los Angeles to Melbourne regularly travelled and had flown the same route many times before her mysterious death.

Aleisha Tracy, 33, died on Monday during her 16-hour flight home from a holiday in the United States.

Paramedics were called just after 8.30am and met the plane when it landed at Tullamarine Airport about 9am on Sunday.

A post mortem was expected to be carried out on Tuesday to determine the cause of her death.

Tracy’s Instagram page shows photos taken in Las Vegas over the past week and a photo of her boarding pass as she prepared for her flight to the US on March 24.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aleisha Tracy (@aleishatracy) on Mar 23, 2019 at 1:33pm PDT

Friends have paid tribute to Tracy online. Friend David Loiterton said he was “devastated” by her death.

“You were a one of a kind friend who was always there. I am truly blessed to have known you. Thank you for [being] such a beautiful friend. I will miss you.”

A friend of Tracy told the Daily Mail she was healthy and family and friends were mystified about why she may have died.

“We are completely at a loss,” he said.

Tracy, a National Broadband Network operations centre employee, was described by a NBN spokesperson as a “well-liked” member of the team, news.com.au reported.