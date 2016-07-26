The five best bargains at the ALDI Baby Buy event tomorrow.

Every so often, ALDI has a sale that blows our mind – and tomorrow, it’s happening again.

If you have a baby – or even if you just like babies – you’re probably going to want to take a look at ALDI tomorrow, because this stuff is REALLY CHEAP.

It pays to be prepared, so we’ve rounded up the top five deals for tomorrow’s Baby Buy sale.

1. Bonds Wondersuits, $11.99

These bad boys retail for $24.95, so that’s an excellent deal. I have it on good authority that Bonds Wondersuits are the easiest and hippest baby outfits around, so stock up.

2. Leather First Walkers, $14.95

These are ALDI-brand, so the prices aren't comparable, but you can get a pair of leather first walkers from David Jones for $119.95, so you know you're saving money.