The NSW town sharing brilliant acts of kindness.

Image: iStock.

We all get a bit grizzly in the lead up to Christmas. There are presents and food supplies to be bought, family politics to navigate, events to get through, end-of-year work to finalise… and all within the space of a few weeks. It’s no wonder nerves get a bit frayed in December.

If even reading that sentence makes your blood pressure rise, there’s a Facebook community you need to check out right now.

It’s called ‘Albury Wodonga Random Acts of Kindness‘, and its aim is to reinstate faith in humanity — and to encourage others to pay it forward. “We want to show how a small gesture can make someone’s day. And it has started with a large coffee,” the page states.

Since the page was set up in June, residents of the Albury-Wodonga region in NSW have been swapping their tales of kindness from local strangers — and trust us, these anecdotes will warm even the most hardened hearts. Here are some of the most recent entries.

Random acts of kindness

“Last night around 7:30 I hear voices in my front yard, so I go out and there are three guys (beer in hand) who say, “Hey, we were just weeding our mate’s yard, can we do yours for you while we are on a roll?” My husband is very unwell and I suffer chronic health issues, so there were weeds a plenty. I thought they would just do the small garden at the front but they even pulled weeds out of my lawn and did my whole back yard too! The whole time they were laughing and having a ball. Very strange moment, but what a beautiful gesture from strangers … Thanks guys.” – Jo

“My son and I were the recievers of a Random Act of Kindness this morning when two lovely ladies at the cinema shared a complimentary pass with us as I was buying the tickets. They didn’t know that my young man has Autism, that he was having a mental health day due to high anxiety, that he had been really looking forward to seeing Hotel Transylvania 2, and that instead of taking him on the holidays when the cinemas were full and overwhelming for him we had a day off school and went today. It was random, and kind, and he really enjoyed the movie. So thank you, ladies.” – Jen

Watch: Here are 14 good habits that might get your day off to a better start. (Post continues after video.)