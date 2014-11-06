NEWS: A mother with black skin has given birth to three white children.

By SHAUNA ANDERSON

When this mother goes out with her children she is often mistaken for their nanny.

Strangers take one look at her black skin and the whiteness of three of her children and assume that the group are not related.

Take a look for yourself. It is hard not to double take. This amazing family are the result of a genetic lottery which has produced three albino siblings.

Rosemere Fernanda de Andrade told the documentary Body Bizarre that when she first saw her daughter Ruth she thought the hospital had made a mistake.

“I thought someone was playing a trick on me and had switched my baby with a white family’s.”

Rosemere, from Recife in Brazil, was only 18 when she had Ruth and said that the reaction from her neighbours was distressing.

“The neighbours began making comments about Ruth, asking if she was diseased.”

“They even suggested Joao wasn’t the father and I had been with someone else. It made me angry.

A year later she gave birth to her second daughter named Estefani – who was also Albino – and Ruth realised what the genetic lottery had dealt her.

“The doctors explained that both Joao and I must carry a gene for albinism and so each time we had a child there was a one in four chance the child would have it,” she said.

She has since gone on to have six children – three of them with the rare genetic condition -and three of them with black skin.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pKLbZ8GrChU

She told The Mirror that people simply can’t get used to the way her family looks.