Alan Joyce will press charges against the man who shoved a pie in his face.

Despite receiving an unreserved apology, Alan Joyce will press charges against the man who shoved a lemon meringue pie in his face and says the incident has only made him more determined to campaign for same-sex marriage.

Perth man Tony Overheu says he smeared Mr Joyce with the pie in protest against the Qantas chief executive’s “corporate bullying” over gay marriage.

Mr Overheu, a former farmer and devout Christian, apologised via email for Tuesday’s stunt, but Mr Joyce isn’t turning the other cheek.

“My intention is to send a message that this type of behaviour isn’t acceptable and that I will have every intention of pressing charges,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

Mr Overheu, 67, left a room of more than 500 people aghast when he strolled up to Mr Joyce and shoved a $25.95 lemon meringue pie in his face during a speech at a business breakfast at Perth’s Hyatt Regency hotel.

He revealed his modus operandi on Wednesday, saying he hid in a small gap behind the podium and waited for two hours while the audience ate breakfast before ambushing Mr Joyce.

Mr Overheu claims the Qantas CEO is part of a network of corporations including Airbnb, Wesfarmers and Holden that are trying to impose gay marriage on Australians.

He was referring to 20 corporate chief executives signing a letter in March urging Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to legislate same-sex marriage and not hold a gay marriage plebiscite.