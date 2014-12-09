Biggest Loser host Ajay Rochester shows off her 'lunchtime lipo'

Ajay captioned the image: #Before and #after photos of #Airsculpt from Dr Rollins @elitebodysculpture painless "lipo" walk in walk out no stitches no anaesthesia

Update: Yesterday, we falsely reported that Ajay had spent $50,000 on this procedure. Today, she has explained on Twitter that it was in fact $15,000.

Former Biggest Loser Host Ajay Rochester has just shown off her before and shots after a new method of liposuction, called “Airsculpt”.

This method of liposuction doesn't require a hospital visit, or any downtime, and can be done in your lunch break.

What makes "Airsculpt" so different from the rest?

"Airsculpt" is a type of Nutational liposuction. Nutational liposuction uses a vibrating and moving cannula (the metal tube that is inserted into the skin to suck out fat cells).

In the past, the cannula had to be inserted into the skin with brutal force by the surgeon. It required strength on top of precision, causing additional soreness, bruising and downtime for the poor person who had to cop the beating.

Of course, with this type of liposuction, you needed to be under a general anaesthetic, and at a hospital.