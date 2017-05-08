'An airline lost the suitcase carrying my daughter's ashes.'

A distraught mother is suing a major American airline for $13.5 million after they lost the suitcase carrying her late daughter’s ashes.

“I felt that I failed my child,” the mother says.

“I failed her…I lost her twice.”

According to her lawsuit, Iddy Pierre-Canel was travelling from Baltimore, where she had attended her daughter Carm-Idrelle Casseus’s funeral, to her home in Tuscon on March 5 when airport staff demanded she check-in her carry-on luggage.

Despite pleas, tears and clearly indicating that her daughter’s ashes were inside, Pierre-Canel’s lawyer, Lorraine Morey, says American Airlines staff convinced the grieving mother everything would be fine and carried the bags away.

When the plane took off, Pierre-Canel says she realised she didn’t have her bag and tells NBC’s 12 News airline staff told her the bag had been checked and would be the first off the plane.

When the plane landed, though, the bag – and the urn of ashes – was nowhere to be found.