Tuesday's news in under 5 minutes.

1. Search for missing AirAsia plane.

The search for missing AirAsia flight QZ8501 will resume again this morning.

So far no trace of the missing plane and the 162 people on board has been found.

Earlier there were reports that an Australian plane had found objects in waters 700 miles off the last known location of QZ8501. Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla said in a press conference that the object is not from QZ8501.

Today the search area will be widened to cover West Kalimantan, on the island of Borneo, and the southern parts of the waters off the coast of Belitung island.

Late in the search yesterday an oil slick was spotted in the Java Sea. Experts will travel to that area today to test the oil and see if it is aviation fluid.

There is now speculation as to why other planes travelling in the area did not suffer the same fate in the bad weather.

It has been reported that one of the passengers missing was a student who attended Monash University, Kevin Alexander Soetjipto.

News Limited reports that he is originally from Malang in Indonesia and is in Australia on a student visa.

For more on the missing plane read this post here.



2. Italy Ferry deaths

8 people have died after a ferry caught fire off the Greek Island of Corfu.

More than 400 people, including two Australians have now been rescued.

Conditions in the area hampered the rescue operation for hours with many trapped travellers calling Greek Television to vent their anger at the situation.

3. Woman dies after assault

A 38-year-old Bourke woman has died four days after her leg was broken in an alleged assault by her partner.

The Daily Liberal reports that the woman was allegedly assaulted by her partner last Tuesday. A 44-year-old man was arrested and charged with recklessly cause grievous bodily harm.

He was refused bail and appeared in Bourke Local Court the following day.

On Saturday police were informed that the woman had died. A post mortem has been conducted.



4. Teenager killed by shark, WA

A 17-year old who was killed by a shark yesterday was spear fishing at Cheynes Beach, 65 km east of Albany.

Perth Now names him as Jay Muscat, of Albany.