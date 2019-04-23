— With AAP.

1. Australian woman speaks about holding two-month-old baby as it died in her arms on flight to Perth.

A woman who held a dying two-month-old baby in her arms on a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Perth, has described feeling “numb” after the incident.

Nadia Parenzee was a passenger on the AirAsia flight early Monday morning, when she offered to help a Saudi couple with their “restless” baby who was crying continuously.

While half asleep, a flight attendant tapped Parenzee, a mother and former nurse, on the shoulder.

“I could see this look on the parents’ [faces]. They just sort of handed the baby to me,” she told ABC News.

“I took the baby straight away and I could see that she was grey in colour and she was struggling to breathe, so I said a little prayer.”

Parenzee said as soon as she did that, the baby girl went limp.

She screamed that a doctor was required, and “about 20 people came running”.

Doctors worked tirelessly on trying to resuscitate the infant for two hours, including as the plane landed in Perth.

Parenzee told ABC News the baby’s father told her his family was moving to Australia “to start a new life”.

The baby girl, Farah, was the Saudi couple’s first child. Parenzee said they were “beside themselves”.

In a Facebook post, Parenzee wrote this was “the most confronting situation one could possibly go through”.

“My heart is numb and I don’t know how to feel but I am honestly honoured to have held her and read a prayer on her before she passed.”

She praised AirAsia staff for their professionalism and how they dealt with the situation.

AirAsia confirmed there had been a medical emergency onboard the flight, which was met with medical specialists and staff upon arrival in Perth.

Officers were investigating the incident and will prepare a report for the coroner.

