Are nine-year-olds too young to be dating?

Should seven-year-olds have a boyfriend?

Should eight and nine-year-olds be dating?

Is it innocent role-playing or something we should be concerned about?

It’s not a new issue but it is one that has been cropping up at the school my children attend.

The usual games of he’s-my-boyfriend seem to have morphed into dating, with children – and that’s what they are children – going out on evening dates as couples.

I wasn’t alone in being shocked.

When I was at primary school I was one of the rare kids who was blithely unaware of the pretend boyfriend/ girlfriend scenarios going on around me. I vaguely remember a few games of catch and kiss in second grade but I was too interested in playing elastics to bother with trying to get Richard Andrew’s attention - unlike many of the other young girls around me.

So I was surprised when my eight-year-old came home the other day and told me that his best friend was "in love".

In love with two girls apparently and the friend had offered my son 30c if he could set them up - with either of them - the eight-year-old boy wasn't bothered.

He had cast my son as an eight-year-old Osher of sorts.

My son's method of being cupid was to tell the said two girls that "Romeo" was in love with them and did they "wanna get married?"

In this version of The Primary School Bachelor there were no flowing gowns and no dim lights. No candles. No rose ceremony.

And sadly both girls said no.