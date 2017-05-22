The best age to give your child a smartphone, according to Bill Gates.

Bill Gates, investor, author and father of the modern computer industry, has identified what age he thinks children should be allowed to have a smartphone.

In an interview with The Mirror, the former Microsoft CEO said, “we didn’t give our kids cell phones until they were 14, and they complained other kids got them earlier.”

Gates and wife Melinda have three children, now 20, 17 and 14, and none of them were given a smartphone until they had entered high school.

But once the children have phones, Gates sets strict limits on screen time.

“We don’t have cell phones at the table when we are having a meal,” he said.

“You’re always looking at how it can be used in a great way – homework and staying in touch with friends – and also where it has gotten to excess,” Gates added.

It would seem not even the man behind the modern computer can deny that technology shouldn’t be completely ubiquitous. There is, absolutely, a time to turn it off.