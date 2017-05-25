Cheap and easy afternoon snacks that we just can't get enough of.

Every parent knows that when the school bells rings, so too do the hungry tummies. As soon as the kids walk through the door in the afternoon you know that the fridge is about to get raided. Don’t even think about trying (gasp!) talk to them about their day until they’re at least three bites in.

For that reason, us parents love a simple, easy-to-prepare afternoon snack that won’t ruin their dinner, but will still guarantee you don’t need to hear them whine about how hungry they are until it’s on the table.

To make the most of the afternoon, we have come up with some of our favourite afternoon snacks to keep them going and satisfy after school cravings.

Banana bread and butter.

This one admittedly takes some prep work, but once it’s made, it is the perfect freezable after-school snack. Bake the banana bread when you have time (or you could even use muffin cases for easy to grab servings) and either leave it out to defrost in the morning or whack it in the microwave to defrost and warm it up at the same time. Spread a little butter on top (at your discretion) and you’ve got yourself a delicious afternoon treat.

I’ve tried a lot of banana bread recipes and my current fave is this one. It’s super easy (and great for using up over ripened bananas in the fruit bowl) and it freezes really well.