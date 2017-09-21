CULT BUY: The $49.95 black dress that will solve all of your fake tan dilemmas.

Forget planning a wedding, the military-level organisation required before and after a tan is practically a full time job.

There’s the choosing of clothes that won’t rub your tan off (and then getting in said clothes), the staying-safe-in-the-car without losing all the tan on your shoulders with the seatbelt and the holding-of-the-boobs as you move because you’ve freed the nipple to avoid getting a bra mark.

It’s enough to make you sweat – except don’t, because you’ll ruin your tan.

Finally, someone has created a solution – and it will cost you less than $50.

The After Tan Co Bamboo Maxi Dress, $49.95, solves all your post-tanning woes in one comfy and stylish move.

Whether you’re getting a professional spray tan at the salon or giving your mitt a workout at home, it will probably (definitely) change your life.