Tonight, Buddy Franklin's guernsey will carry a powerful message.

Tonight, Lance “Buddy” Franklin won’t be wearing his usual number 23 when runs onto the field of the SCG.

Instead, the Sydney Swans star will wear the number 67, as one of 10 players making the change for the AFL’s annual Sir Doug Nicholls Indigenous Round

He explained the gesture in a powerful photo on his Instagram account on Wednesday.

For Friday’s night game I’ll be swapping my jersey number, 23 for 67. Marking fifty years since my people were first included on the census in 1967. #marngrook @philhillyard A post shared by Buddy Franklin (@buddy_franklin23) on May 24, 2017 at 10:56pm PDT

As Franklin notes, this year marks 50 years since the 1967 referendum in which more than 90 per cent of Australians voted ‘yes’ to count Indigenous Australians among the general population.

The anniversary adds special significance to the round which was named in honour of Aboriginal football icon Sir Doug Nicholl.