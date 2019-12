Oh, I can’t help but laugh and cringe at 15-year-old me.

I spent a good lot of her time wondering about the future, studying, and singing Taylor Swift‘s “Fifteen”. #noshame

If I could give her one piece of advice it would be: “Your life is unfolding just as it should be, so please stop worrying.”

I’m not the only one who would love to do a bit of time travel and give 15-year-old me some advice.

From the obvious to the agonising, women confess the wisdom they wish they knew when they were 15.