"Ask them out." Women over 30 share their advice for women in their 20s.

What advice would you give to your younger self?

We all have messages we wish we could magically send to our younger ourselves. Such is the benefit of hindsight.

Recently, one question in particular has been doing the rounds on the internet.

“Women 30 or older: If you could give one piece of advice to a girl in her early 20s, what would it be?” one woman asked in our Mamamia Outlouders Facebook group.

The responses fled in.

Women in the Mamamia community shared their sage advice, with their answers being hilarious, honest and genuinely helpful.

Here are 25 women on the one piece of advice they would give to a woman in her early 20s.

1. “Use sunscreen and make sure to moisturise your neck and chest.” – Kim, 45

2. “Travel, travel and travel. Study and get a good job after. Shag and shag as much as you can.” – Renee, 44

3. “Value yourself in all ways, in your career (ask for that pay rise), in your friendships (don’t be a doormat) and in your romantic relationships (if you don’t like how you’re being treated by him/her, get out) and again, be in control of your money, that gives you choices.” – Cathy, 52

4. “It’s better to regret something you have done rather than something you haven’t.” – Donna, 41

5. “Put 10 per cent of your wages away into a savings account you can’t see or touch, and leave it there. You DON’T need another new dress.” – Kaitlin, 33

6. “Never, ever use credit – save up for what you want. Be financially independent.” – Amie, 39

7. “Your body will never have the youth it does now so just stop worrying about and enjoy it!” – Laura, 37