It is a truth universally acknowledged that raising girls is very very tricky.

When I was fifteen (that in itself explains a lot), my poor mother, at her wit’s end cursed me to have five girls, all just like me.

I’m sure those of us ‘wild child’ types can imagine just how our poor parents felt in those hair-pulling moments of raising stubborn, strong willed children.

Fast forward over ten years and I am now the proud mother of two beautiful, strong willed and stubborn little girls of my own. There will be no more breeding out of fear my mother’s prophecy comes true.

Now, I will note that of course I am drawing from my own experiences, and I am only a mother to daughters. But I wanted to share my reality of raising girls, something I’m sure a lot of mothers can relate to.

Even though you’re a girl yourself, you still have no f*cking idea.

I mean, hello I’m female? Surely, I know how to raise girls right!? Err nope. Periods, body hair, boobies, sex – I’m freaking out of here!

It’s expensive.

GIVE ME ALL THE TUTUS!!! Sorry mothers of boys, but girls’ clothes are WAY CUTER!!!

Whether it’s little tiny leather mocs, a handmade tutu dress that is in no way appropriate to wear ANYWHERE, or allllll the cat tees – SO. BLOODY. CUTE!!!