A Christmas list to prove the best things in life aren't 'things'.

If you’re anything like me, this exact week is the time of year you begin to think: “I really should start organising my Christmas presents.”

Cut to Christmas Eve though and there’s me, rocking back and forth in the corner of the bathroom, wondering if my uncle will appreciate the gift of an improvised rap song.

So let’s get the ball rolling. This year, my Santa sack will be full of experiences (did that sound weird?). I am getting creative and taking my family members on some dates. Some of them will be handmade vouchers, with promises that I will follow through on. Others will be tickets and season passes. All of them will require me and a family member to spend some precious time together and create a memory (which could be happy or not so happy, depending on the relative… but still…).

Because we all know that the best things in life aren’t things.

So here, off the top of my head and from the bottom of my heart, is a quick list of gift ideas for this Christmas.

Just as an FYI, this post is sponsored by Melbourne Stars. But all opinions expressed by the author are 100 per cent authentic and written in their own words.

1. A lunch date.

Last Christmas, my sister and I had this conversation the week before Christmas.

Lucy: Have you got me a present yet?

Laura: Nup. Have you got me a present yet?

Lucy: Nup…… Wanna just go out for lunch?

Laura: Yep.

And it was great. We went to a fancy restaurant and splurged on a lunch we wouldn’t normally spend precious dollars on. Our present was presence, and it was the best present of all.

2. A ghost tour.

YES. Get ghosty. There are some in every city. The best one I’ve ever done was around the streets of Melbourne at night. Even if you’re not into ghosts (WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU?), the tours are full of historic facts and fun stories. You’ll never look at your city the same way. And if you get a really good tour guide, you’ll start feeling all jumpy and goosebump-y. Who doesn’t love that? They are usually kid-friendly, so make a perfect family gift.

3. Some summer fun in the grandstands.

Remember when cricket was just a spectator sport for old men with teacups? Well, not any more. Cricket is the ticket this summer and I’ll definitely be taking a lucky relative to a Melbourne Stars game at the MCG. Three hours of fast-paced (bowling) intensity, and there’s music, entertainment, fireworks, and even free stuff. FREE STUFF, PEOPLE. It’s a great night out for a decent price. And if cricket’s not your thing, we live in Australia – there are plenty of other sporting events to check out.