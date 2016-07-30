The woman who lives her life as an adult baby. Complete with nappies and a cot.

We’ve seen many shocking things. Feeder fetishes and Dr Pimple Popper’s ghastly videos just to name a few.

What we haven’t seen is the new phenomenon of completely grow up adults regressing into a state of baby-hood. People who enjoy acting and being treated like a newborn.

One such individual is 21-year-old Jess, who lives with her boyfriend David, and a giant cot where she hangs out screaming and wailing like a one-year-old throwing a tantrum.

Jess describes to Barcroft TV the act of being a baby as “really comfortable” and admits she does actually pee in the nappies when she changes over from adult to child. She just doesn’t “do the other thing” in them.

Jess drinking from a sippy cup. Image: Barcroft TV/YouTube.

Her boyfriend David refuses to take off her dirty nappies, but he has agreed to putting her in a clean one initially. Which is nice of him.