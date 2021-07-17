'I was diagnosed with ADHD at 37. It gave me a complete identity crisis.'

Overwhelmed. Scattered. Heavy. On edge.

Feeling like your chest is going to explode or maybe it’s your head, or both? Have you ever felt that way?

Have you ever felt like you are on the verge of losing control of your body and your mind? Like you’re about to lose consciousness because you just can’t take it anymore?

But then someone speaking makes you snap back into your body. You need to continue having that normal conversation you were just having with a school mum.

You pull your sh*t back together and remember that you can’t lose consciousness, because you’ve got to put on your happy face for when your children walk out of that classroom door, so excited to see you and tell you all about their day.

You’ve got to try to stay focused so you can drive home, make dinner...

A million thoughts and questions are running through your mind.

I wonder how Steph went today? I should message her...

I need to remind the kids to do their homework.

What time does that new TV show start again?

Oh crap! It’s the bake sale tomorrow, I need to bake!

Don't forget to wash the dishes!

Is that shelf properly secured? What if it falls on the kids?

I don't have time to take one of the kids to the hospital tonight. I need to bake!

It’s exhausting, but you push through, because that’s what you do. It’s the only way you know how to live your life. Even though you regularly ponder, "Is it really meant to be this excruciatingly difficult?"

If you feel like this almost every second of every day, then it is very possible that you have ADHD. And that you have had it for your entire life. That you’ve just learnt coping mechanisms to get through. That you thought this was how everyone lived their life. That life really was just THIS BLOODY HARD.