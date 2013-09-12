The parents giving away their adopted kids on Facebook

Thousands of Australian families who would give anything to adopt a child, but our tough regulations often mean it's an unachievable dream.

So it's heartbreaking to hear that some American families are giving away their adopted children by posting ads on the internet. Their reasons range from the kids having mental and physical challenges to alleged behavioural issues.

The New York Daily News reports that Wisconsin couple Todd and Melissa Puchalla, for example, struggled for over two years to raise Quita, the teenager they adopted from Liberia. They posted an ad on the internet - using the photo above - and just two days later they were contacted by Nicole and Calvin Eason from Illinois. The couple said they thought the 16-year-old looked "wonderful" and were eager to take over her care.

The Puchalla's ad warned prospective parents that Quita had been diagnosed with severe health and behvioural problems, but Nicole Eason said she was confident she could handle her as she'd been told several times she was 'awesome with kids'.

The couple provided a document confirming they were fit parents, allegedly written by a social worker. But it was fake.

It was later discovered that Nicole and Calvin Eason had lost custody of their biological children years earlier because they had severe psychiatric problems as well as violent tendencies. On her first night with her new family, the couple told her to join them in bed. Within days the Easons stopped talking to the Puchalla's who wanted to check on Quita. They never enrolled her in the school she was meant to attend and couldn't be found at the home address provided.

Sadly this story is just one of many.

Among ads to be found online are "Born in October of 2000 – this handsome boy, 'Rick' was placed from India a year ago and is obedient and eager to please", "I am totally ashamed to say it but we do truly hate this boy!" and "We adopted an 8-year-old girl from China… Unfortunately, We are now struggling having been home for 5 days."