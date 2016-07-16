To the unsuspecting eye, 28-year-old Adele is a goddess.

She has a voice of an angel, has perfected the art of living her life away from the paparazzi’s gaze, and has successfully brought up another human being (which is no mean feat by any means).

But at a recent concert in Chicago, the British songstress took off her angel wings momentarily to talk about her worst (and grossest) habit. She picks her nose.

“You know when you pick one, put it in your hand, roll them and flick them? Anyone saying, ‘Eww’ — you are lying. You have to do something with the bogeys.”

If that wasn’t bad enough (because lets be honest its not THAT weird of a habit), she went one step too far to admit she picks her husband Simon Konecki and three-year-old son Angelo‘s noses too.

She even spoke about a time she sucked the phlegm out of her son’s nose when he was really congested as a baby.

I know. I just vomited a little in my mouth just writing that.