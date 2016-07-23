celebrity

Adele goes makeup free in her latest Instagram snaps. Yes, even the eyeliner is gone.

When you picture Adele, you picture winged eyeliner.

It’s basically her trademark — well that, and her mind-bendingly beautiful voice.

But Adele has just reminded us she is just as flawless without her famous cat eyes.

The 28-year-old British singer shared two black-and-white Instagram images of herself in candid poses makeup free.

The bare-faced pictures, taken while in Vancouver, Canada, show a side to the star we rarely see.

In the first image she is wearing a flowing lace gown looking out into the distance.

A photo posted by @adele on Jul 20, 2016 at 6:20pm PDT

The second is taken at Rogers Arena, with Adele rocking a Canucks security shirt.

A photo posted by @adele on Jul 20, 2016 at 6:39pm PDT

A few days earlier, Adele posted another relaxed, au naturel picture of herself sitting in the pool.

A photo posted by @adele on Jul 17, 2016 at 4:58pm PDT

It certainly appears the Hello singer is enjoying some much-deserved quieter moments in her world tour.

The ever-lovely Adele is never afraid to be herself. Watch her as she realises she personally knew a fan she invited on stage.

