Thank you: A tribute to Adele Horin.

I and many other women across Sydney and Australia felt devastated by the death of Adele Horin.
Yet few of us had the pleasure of meeting her. We just felt we knew Adele, we felt we loved her and we knew we owed her a great deal.
Adele Horin died on Saturday of lung cancer aged 64. She was a journalist and social affairs writer for the Sydney Morning Herald for many years and recently wrote a blog Coming of Age that often appeared on the pages of Debrief Daily.
Adele’s writing was intimate without being self-indulgent. She would often use a personal anecdote but only to offer insight or a starting point to explore a deeper issue or social trend.
She was far more interested in telling the stories of the lives of the powerless – and yet we felt we knew her because she would also attempt to understand, discuss, debate and explore the complex issues of life.
Adele Horin was one of the first to write about issues affecting women and families. She wrote with gravitas, consideration and investigation. She focused on those big issues that are too often dismissed as small. The stuff about bringing up teenagers in the present day, about the cost of being jobless, or a single mother, or homeless.