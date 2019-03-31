As she gave her acceptance speech at the Grammys in 2017, Adele thanked her manager for being like a father to her.

It was a rare glimpse into the singer’s tumultuous relationship with her father, one that has scarcely been discussed.

“I owe you everything. We’ve been together for 10 years, and I love you like you’re my dad,” she said of her manager, Jonathan Dickins.

“I love you so, so much. I don’t love my dad, that’s the thing. That doesn’t mean a lot. I love you like I would love my dad.”

In 2011, the 30-year-old cut her father out of her life after he spoke publicly about their private lives, and suggested his absence is responsible for the singer’s rocky love life.

He also opened up about his alcoholism, explaining that when his father died from bowel cancer he was unable to cope. He has publicly admitted to drinking litres of vodka a day at the depths of his despair.

“I was a rotten father at a time when she really needed me,” he had told The Sun.

“I was not there for my daughter when I should have been and I have regretted that every second of every day to this moment now. It tears me up inside,” he added.

Adele has also opened up about the despair she felt when her father’s dad, her granddad, passed away.