An ordinary piece of playground equipment has scarred this toddler for life.

A one-year old girl is scarred for life.

She will face months of treatment.

All because of a simple trip to the park which went horribly wrong.

The scars on this tiny one-year old’s legs are hard to look at and even harder to imagine that they were caused by a piece of common playground equipment – one that many of our children play on daily across Australia.

Amanda Hann, of North Haven – the little girl’s mother posted a warning to other parents on Facebook. Her warning has been shared over 10,000 times.

Her daughter, Ella was with her grandmother at Sempahore Beach in Adelaide enjoying a day out.

It was not an excessively hot day and was only 10.15 in the morning.

They had bought an ice cream and went to the shaded area of a playground nearby to eat it.

She says, “Within a matter of minutes my daughter had jumped up and gone to run off and play as toddlers do. She headed straight for this little metal merry-go-round. At 10:15 it wasnt heaps hot yet, sitting about 26/27 degrees”

Ella climbed aboard a metal merry-go-round which was part of the Port Adelaide Enfield Council’s $480,000 new playground.

Amanda writes” ONE SPLIT SECOND was all it took for my daughter to turn back to look at her grandma and at the same time go to take a seat on the bottom of the merry-go-round. I think the pictures of her horrific burn speak for themselves. Several trips to hospital for treatment and constant dressing, not to mention the care and strain on us at home to keep the area clean and dressed 24/7 (not allowing water or anything get into the burn) with a highly active toddler! She is only 1 year old and is now scarred for life.”

“BEWARE OF THE NEW SEMAPHORE PLAYGROUND – some of the equipment clearly hasn’t been made to withstand warm days, let alone the Australian sun and are a risk to any child who climbs/falls/sits onto the checkerplace surface! Please share, as Semaphore is full of children all summer – I dont want another child to suffer the way mine has!” she wrote on the post that has since gone viral.