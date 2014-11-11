NEWS: 21 children were living in South Australia's 'house of horrors'.

The children’s hands had been tied to prevent them from eating at night, the Daily Mail reports, and they were at times starved and made to stand against a wall holding phone books over their head, according to The Advertiser.



“The manner in which these children were treated is beyond comprehension,” a Supreme Court Justice Kevin Duggan later said of the horrifying case. “It reached the point where the children were made to stand in the same position from morning to night. “The adults were vigilant to make sure they were prevented from eating anything more.”

The disgusting conditions in the South Australian Housing Trust home were uncovered by police six years ago when one of the children was taken to hospital, starved and bruised, The Advertiser reports. The five-year-old boy’s body was atrophied and his core temperature had fallen so low he needed help to breathe, the Telegraph reports.

Five adults from the three different families in the house, including three men who were part of a complex web of relationships with the children’s mothers, were ultimately convicted and jailed for the abuse.

Another adult escaped a jail sentence after being deemed mentally unfit to stand trial.

Six of the children “virtually unknown” to authorities

Six of the children housed in the squalid conditions were “virtually unknown” to state authorities prior to police uncovering the house, The Advertiser reported last year, and Premier Jay Weatherill, then the Families Minister, said there had been no notifications to raise concerns about the situation.

The government released its response to 32 recommendations by The Child Death and Serious Injury Review Committee regarding the horrific case last year; At the time of those responses’ release, Committee chairwoman Deej Eszenyi and Child Development Minister Jennifer Rankine both said poor information-sharing practices between government agencies was a major contributor to the oversight.