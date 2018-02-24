Thousands of people line the streets to watch 8-yo firefighter save Adelaide's city.

Alex has been fighting brain cancer for five years. First diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour at the age of three, the disease has sadly left him blind.

His parents Phil and Jo Tann were told by doctors their son wouldn’t make it to four – neuroendocrine cancers have a survival rate of one in 10.

Alex is now eight and wants nothing more than to be firefighter when he grows up.

“I haven’t seen his vision impairment yet. He loves the emergency services, the trucks and the noise of the truck,” Phil told The Project.

Now thanks to their home city of Adelaide and Mix 102.3’s Mark Soderstrom and Jodie Oddy, Phil and Jo got to watch Alex live out his wildest dream.

With the help of the Adelaide City Council and the Metropolitan Fire Service, Alex became an honorary member of the MFS and was called out to a simulation fire in the CBD.