Last year, university lecturer Adam Brown murdered his wife. Now, he's been jailed for 24 years.

Content warning: This story deals with domestic violence and may be distressing to some readers.

University lecturer Adam Brown has been jailed for up to 24 years after murdering his wife in their Melbourne home last year.

The 41-year-old, who worked as a lecturer in media and gender studies at Deakin University, stabbed his wife, Chen Cheng, after an argument over their two-year-old son's childcare in April 2022.

"We were basically at each other with knives," Brown told police when he was arrested.

However, on Tuesday, Supreme Court Justice John Champion shut down Brown's story as he jailed him for up to 24 years.

Justice Champion said there was a clear disparity between the 35-year-old mother's "catastrophic" fatal stab wounds and Brown's minor injuries.

"Ms Cheng fought for her life against your attack on her," he said.

"It is clear that you had an opportunity to stop, put the knife down and walk away from the argument. Instead, you engaged in what you knew to be morally abhorrent behaviour."