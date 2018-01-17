Home and Away's Jessica Falkholt has died in hospital, aged 29.

Home and Away actor Jessica Falkholt has died in hospital following a horror Boxing Day car crash.

The 29-year-old had been in a critical condition in St George Hospital after being pulled from the wreckage on December 26 the NSW South Coast along with her 21-year-old sister Annabelle, who later died.

Jessica’s life support was switched off six days ago and she died on Wednesday morning, a week after a funeral was held in Sydney for her sister and parents.

BREAKING: Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt died at 10.20am this morning, St George Hospital confirms pic.twitter.com/oPXrcQZOvx — Daniel Piotrowski (@drpiotrowski) January 17, 2018

“On behalf of the family of Jessica Falkholt, St George Hospital has been asked to advise the media and the community of Jessica’s passing today at 10.20am,” the statement said.

“The family has asked for privacy during this very difficult time.”

Hundreds of mourners had gathered in Sydney last Wednesday for the funerals of her parents Lars and Vivian, and sister Annabelle.