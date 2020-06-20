'He sent me a spreadsheet on how much money I waste.' My seven months with a controlling man.

When we started dating, we would see each other several times a week with pre-planned dates. But once we became more of a couple, the dates and planning stopped. I would ask what he was doing that weekend, and he would say, "I haven’t decided yet".

If I asked to catch up he'd tell me he would let me know on the day. I would make other plans, but then every single Friday afternoon he would call me on his way home and say, “I feel like seeing you, want to come over?”

I always wanted to see him, and he knew this, so I would go over to his house and end up spending the weekend there. I spent every weekend at his house for seven months. And he would stay at my house twice a week.

Yet the entire time he always held me at arms length and made me feel like it was a privilege to spend time with him.

I remember once he had a quiz night at the surf life saving club where he was a member. He spoke about it all week and kept saying things like, "I have a spare ticket but I haven’t decided if I want you to come yet". I remember that Saturday hanging out at his house and him saying, "So I’ve thought about it and I really want you to come tonight to the quiz night," as though it was such an honour for him to even think of me.

I went to this quiz night thinking it was a huge thing. Everyone had tables of eight to 12 people. I was on a table with just him and his house mate.

I don’t know why he hyped it up so much. But this was just what he would do. It was all smoke and mirrors. He would point out when he was 'being a gentleman', like walking on the road side of a footpath, so I was ‘safer’, but then would ignore me for days because I did something minor like forgot to bring bananas to his house.

He started out like a gentleman, offering to drop me off and pick me up from 30th's and engagement parties. Or he would offer me his car, under the pretence of, "My work pays for petrol, save your money". I thought this was really kind and considerate but it was actually just a way for him to ensure I always went home to him. That I never went out too late or got too drunk or didn’t end up at his house. Because when he would go out, he would never accept my offers of a lift and would turn his phone off, then call me two days later.

He was very weird about money. At the start when he would take me on dates, I would always offer to pay, and he would say no. After about a month he started to make comments like, "It’s your turn to pay". And this wasn’t on expensive dates — this was going to the grocery store to buy chocolate.

Or he would buy us a drink at a bar, and then he would finish his and say, "It’s your turn, are you going to go order or I’ll take your card up and pay?" This would infuriate me to no end because I always pay my way and I didn’t need to be reminded.

It got worse. We used to get Nando's paella every Friday after work. Paella for one. It was $11.95. He said we didn’t need two serves or the larger serving because the “for one” was plenty for us to share. And he would then remind me to transfer him half of the $11.95.

I just assumed at first he was really conservative with money. I knew he earned less than me and was also renting with two others whilst I had a mortgage, so I chalked it up to him just not having enough money. But I was honestly getting sick of the cheap meals and having to pay half every time. I was 31 at the time. He was 33.