So you can imagine it was a little surprise to receive another phone call a few months later saying that the termination did not occur. The baby would be here shortly. It’s at this part of the story that I stand by my belief that it is the woman’s body, it is her choice. But it begs the question, ‘Where does that leave a man in a situation like this?’

My husband’s family was told and a relationship between them and the lady was established - it was their grandchild after all. After the baby was born, my husband, under duress from his parents and the fact there was a baby, tried to form a bond. It didn’t come naturally.

He was very young and looking after a three-week-old baby two afternoons a week and every second weekend, was not where he wanted to be. He became depressed and upped his intake of beer and found pot. I’m not sure how the lady felt at this point. Maybe she questioned her decision. Maybe she didn’t mind that this wasn’t a white-picket-fence scenario. I don’t know.

I know I wouldn’t give a rat’s arse if my baby daddy didn’t want to have my baby, if I wanted to I would. But that attitude isn’t without consequences, is it? Big, human, consequences. Lifelong consequences.

Later in life, when I was pregnant with my son, there is no way anyone could have convinced me not to have him. Even if I was to do it on my own, I was absolutely ready. So I can understand the lady wanting her baby. She was already a mum at the time and perhaps felt more capable, ready than my husband did.

But here is where is starts to get tricky, a baby doesn’t stay a baby. A baby grows to a child and a teenager who wants answers, wants an explanation, and rightfully so. From a child’s point of view, it’s not always enough to have one involved parent. Why isn’t my mum or dad so into me?

Kids are intuitive: they know when one parent is not fully committed to them. But no one is ever going to say (unless you’re a complete arsehole) ‘To be honest, I wasn’t ready to be a parent; I didn’t want/wasn’t ready for the emotional, physical, financial toll a baby would take. I didn’t want to stay home while my mates travelled for months overseas. It was not my choice to have you’. So you say ‘I was young and not ready to have a child, but I sure am glad you’re here’. Even if, it’s not entirely true.

