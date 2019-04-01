The terrifying story of the man suing the clinic where his ex-girlfriend had an abortion.

“I am here for the men who actually want to have their baby.”

These are the words of an American man, suing on behalf of his aborted child.

Even though there’s nothing he can do for his baby, Ryan Magers wants to try and do something for future men, who might be put in similar situations.

Put simply, he thinks a female partner should give birth against her will, if the other partner wants the baby.

On February 6, Mr Magers filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Alabama Women’s Centre, where his former girlfriend got a medical abortion at the age of 16.

At the time Mr Mager’s then-girlfriend made her decision (when she was six weeks pregnant), Magers was only 19 himself and unemployed.

Mr Magers says she had the abortion without his consent.

Two years later he has decided to sue, under newly created laws that allow him to do so.

“The case is based on an amendment passed in Alabama last year during the mid-term elections, which made unborn babies have the full rights of a person. That amendment was passed by voters and put into the constitution and it’s referenced in this lawsuit as an area of law that supports the complaint,” American reporter Rosemary Westwood told The Quicky.

This is the first time an embryo or a fetus has been legally recognised as a person, and the case could have implications for women across the world.

Mr Magers has successfully had his unborn child named as his co-plaintive, “Baby Roe”, and his legal fees are being fund-raised by a pro-life group called ‘Personhood Alabama’.

“In filing this complaint the girlfriend is not named, but the abortion clinic is and so are its staff and the makers of the abortion pill she took,” explained Ms Westwood.

The young girl is named as the ‘mother’ in the case, which is also a cause of controversy in American press.

Through Ms Westwood’s research, her sources have told her the case doesn’t have any merit and and essentially won’t get through. “The issues brought up in the case have been decided at the Supreme Court level, so it has no hope,” she relayed, from a conversation she’d had with a prominent lawyer with experience in this area of law.